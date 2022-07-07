The clear favourite to replace Boris Johnson as outgoing Conservative party leader and prime minister is current Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, it has emerged.

A YouGov snap poll asked 716 Conservative members who they would vote for and in all scenarios, Mr Wallace won by a significant margin.

Mr Wallace beat Liz Truss by 48% to 29%, Penny Mordaunt by 48% to 26%, Rishi Sunak by 51% to 30%, and Jeremy Hunt by 58%to 22%.

A new Tory leader is set to be in place by the party conference in October, a No 10 source said, as leadership elections will take a number of weeks.

The YouGov poll showed that, in all scenarios, Mr Wallace won by a significant margin against rivals. Credit: YouGov

Who is Ben Wallace?

Mr Wallace is the current Secretary of State for Defence and has been the MP for Wyre and Preston North since 2010.

He first entered politics as a Member of the Scottish Parliament in 1999, before moving to Lancashire where he was elected as MP for Lancaster and Wyre in 2005.

The defence secretary has won admirers in Westminster for his straight-talking and straightforward approach. Credit: PA

What is his background?

Mr Wallace attended the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst and Millfield School in Somerset.

He held the rank of captain in the Scots Guards, a regiment of the British Army.

His first job in Government was as Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Veteran Cabinet Minister the Rt. Hon Ken Clarke QC, as Justice Secretary.

He has served as a whip, the Northern Ireland Minister and lastly the UK’s longest serving Security Minister.

In 2008, he was awarded ‘Campaigner of the Year’ by The Spectator after leading calls for improved transparency and the reform of parliamentary expenses.

His Defence Secretary role

As Defence Secretary, Mr Wallace has responsibility for international partnerships with NATO, defence planning and nuclear operations.

He has also been a key voice in the UK’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and this increased exposure could assist any leadership bid.

Personal Life

Ben Wallace lives with his family in Lancashire and enjoys rugby, motor sports and horse racing.

After school he worked as a ski instructor in Austria before beginning his career in the armed forces.

He was commissioned as an Officer in the Scots Guards and in the 1990s he saw service in Northern Ireland, Germany, Cyprus and Central America.

Ben Wallace is yet to announce whether he will put himself forward as the next Conservative leader.