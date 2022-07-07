A woman has died and four others, including two teenagers, have been injured in a house fire.

Emergency services were called to Hill Street in Blackpool on Wednesday 6 July around 12:50am following reports of a fire in the top floor of a house.

A number of people managed to escape but Lancashire Police say a woman in her 40s was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

Five casualties were treated by North West Ambulance Service. Credit: MEN

A 50-year-old man was taken to Wythenshawe Hospital where, "he remains in a serious but stable condition."

Three others, aged 26, 13, and 16, were also taken to hospital but are not believed to be in a life-threatening condition. Another child aged 15 was uninjured.

Several properties in the neighbourhood were evacuated. The blaze is not currently being treated as suspicious and an investigation into its cause is under way.

Credit: MEN

A Lancashire Constabulary spokesperson said: "We were called to Hill Street in the resort at 12:49am on Wednesday to reports of a fire in the top floor of a property.

"A number of people managed to escape the property before emergency services arrived."

They continued: "Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this time."

Credit: MEN

A joint investigation into the cause of the fire will take place with Lancashire Police.Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0059 of 6 July.