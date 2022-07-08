Play Brightcove video

Elbow lead singer Guy Garvey had fans cheering as he inserted Lytham puns into hit songs during the bands performance at Lytham Festival.

The rock band took centre stage at Lytham Festival on Thursday 7 July.

As the group performed their 90 minute set, festivalgoers saw frontman Guy have a crack with the audience getting very creative with his puns.

Starting off with "We're halfway there, Lytham on a Prayer" making reference to Bon Jovi's hit song 'Livin' on a Prayer'.

He said: "See what I did. Lytham on a Prayer? A bit tenuous. I've got better ones."

But Guy Garvey did not stop there. In one puns he referenced Harry Nilssons' 'Without You' singing "I can't live, if Lytham is without you".

He then went on to sing the famous Gun N' Roses song 'Live and Let Die', singing "Lytham let die".

He continued, singing "Lytham La Vida Loca".

He then san "hit me" to which the crowd responded "Lytham one more time" relating to Britney Spears' popular song 'Baby One More Time'.

Guy Garvey asked the crowd at the festival what their favourite pun was.

He shouted to the crowd: "Lets do a quick poll and shout for your favourite one":

Lytham is a dancer - Rhythm is a Dancer, Snap

Lytham on a prayer - Livin' on a Prayer, Bon Jovi

Lytham of the night - Rhythm of the Night

Lytham is gonna get ya "personal favourite: - Rhythm Is Gonna Get You, Gloria Estefan

Lytham let die (popular amongst the crowd) - Live and Let Die, Guns and Roses

Fascinating Lytham - Fascinating Rhythm, Jacob Collier

Lytham la vida loca - Living la vida loca, Ricky Martin

Hit me with your Lytham stick - Hit Me With Your rhythm Stick, Ian Dury and The Blockheads

I can't live if Lytham is without you - Without You, Harry Nillson

Guy said he thought 'I cant live if Lytham is without you' was the crowd favourite, but what do you think?