Play Brightcove video

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has been seen for the first time since he emerged as frontrunner for the prime minister job.

Mr Wallace was spotted leaving a surgery in Great Eccleston while visiting his constituency.

When asked about whether he would go for the top job, he told journalists: "All will become clear, I'm enjoying a constituency day."

He initially made an appearance in the background of an interview with a former volunteer at the village centre.

Speaking of Mr Wallace, constituent Pat Crawford said: "I can only say he treated me wonderfully, he was discreet, he was caring, he helped me tremendously.

She continued: "In the end my problem was solved and I’ve got to say he was one of the biggest factors that it was solved.”

Ben Wallace made a quick exit after being asked about whether he would put his name forward as the next Conservative leader. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

A YouGov snap poll found the MP for Wyre and Preston North is the clear favourite to replace Boris Johnson as the next leader of the Conservative leader.

The poll asked 716 Conservative members who they would vote for as the next leader of the party and Mr Wallace won by a significant margin.

Seeing off competition from Liz Truss, Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt.

The new Tory leader is set to be in place by the party conference in October.

Ben Wallace is yet to announce whether he will put himself forward as the next Conservative leader.