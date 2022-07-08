Liverpool's Neal Skupski has retained his mixed doubles title at Wimbledon with his American partner Desirae Krawczyk with victory over Australian duo Matt Ebden and Sam Stosur.

Skupski and Krawczyk claimed a 6-4 6-3 win on Centre Court to become the first pair since Cyril Suk and Helena Sukova 25 years ago to win back-to-back mixed titles at Wimbledon.

It's the second year in a row Skupski has won the title Credit: PA images

It is a second grand slam crown for 32-year-old Liverpudlian Skupski and a fourth for 28-year-old Krawczyk.

Skupski revealed afterwards they were not even intending to play together, with Krawczyk teaming up again with Salisbury, only for the latter to decide not to play mixed.

That left Skupski facing an awkward conversation with Canadian Gaby Dabrowski, who he had planned to play with.

"Obviously a great decision by me to change," he said. "To try to defend the title with someone you won it with the year before is something I wanted to do personally. It was very special to do that at Wimbledon.

"It is very difficult. The doubles tour, it happens, people get dropped week in, week out. People do get used to it. It's not nice."

Neal said to win with his family watching from the box was "definitely extra special". Credit: PA images

On the second title, Skupski added: "Wimbledon for me is the best tournament in the world. To be able to win it once with Des, then back it up, win it again, it's quite crazy.

"Last year was my first grand slam. Amazing to have more people in the box today, especially for my parents to watch me live. They weren't able to come last year. It's definitely extra special this year for me."

Liverpool City Council has used social media to congratulate Skupski on his title.