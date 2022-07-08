Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports correspondent Rob Smith

A busking band from Manchester - who between them have lived through loss, addiction and homelessness - are now the stars of a new documentary film to be shown worldwide.

The Piccadilly Rats became a Mancunian institution when they began their surreal performances of music and street theatre, while wearing rat masks, back in 2013.

The band's performances regularly attracted crowds in the city centre

For years, a documentary film crew followed the band to capture their story. The end result is 'The Piccadilly Rats: Live In Moderation' which premieres this weekend.

Lead singer Gaz Stanley says the Rats "got together by accident" when he met musician Heath Dean who was homeless on the city's streets.

The pair bonded over a guitar, which Gaz offered to busk with, and the band was formed.

Gaz says their film fame is "not bad for a busking band"

Director Nathan Cunningham says the film is a "love letter" to Manchester and to a group of people who show "the spirit" of the city.

It also demonstrates, he argues, how people can cope with loss and keep going.

Ray Boddington, who was one of the Rats' dancers, died in 2019 after being hit by a tram. His death changed the band's outlook but they continued to play.

Ray's dancing is showcased, posthumously, throughout the documentary Credit: Invisible Comb Films

The documentary will premiere at HOME Cinema in Manchester on Saturday 9 July, before being shown at film festivals worldwide.