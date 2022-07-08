Play Brightcove video

Footage from LancsLive

Part of a hospital has collapsed after a car crashed into it.

A man in his 70s is being treated for head injuries following the crash, which involved a Land Rover and an Audi, at t he Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The crash damaged the building near the Intensive Therapy Unit and Ward 37, but hospital bosses say the building is safe and there was no need to evacuate.

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust say no one else was injured during the crash, and all departments remain open.

Emergency services are still on scene and people are being asked to stay away from the area until further notice.

Play Brightcove video

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We were called to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary at 11.31 8 July after reports a Land Rover had collided with an Audi on the car park before colliding into a building at the hospital.

"The driver of the Land Rover, a man in his 70s, is being treated for a head injury. The driver and passenger of the Audi are uninjured.

"We would ask people to avoid the area if possible. Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 0532 of 8 July."

Scott McLean, Chief Operating Officer for the hospital, said after a structural assessment the building is safe and there is no need to evacuate.

In a statement University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust said: "We are currently dealing with an ongoing incident at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary (RLI) following a road traffic collision on Ashton Road.

"Unfortunately, the collision caused some damage to the hospital building near the Intensive Therapy Unit and Ward 37.

"However, a structural engineer has assessed the damage and confirmed that the building is structurally safe.

"There is no need to evacuate any colleagues or patients.

"There will be a temporary fix to the cosmetic damage put in place whilst a more permanent repair is arranged.

"No colleagues or patients were injured in the incident; and all services, including the Emergency Department, remain open as normal.

"Emergency services are still on scene so please stay aware from the area if possible.

"I'd like to thank all colleagues and the emergency services for the swift and comprehensive response to this incident - your efforts are very much appreciated. We send our best wishes to those involved in the crash.

"Access to Ashton Road outside the RLI is currently being managed by our police colleagues.

"If you have an appointment at the RLI or are visiting or collecting a loved one, please attend as planned. If you are able to park away from the hospital and walk in, we would appreciate it. If not, the car park is accessible.

"If you do not need to come to the RLI today, please stay away."