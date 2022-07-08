The Beatles' Sir Ringo Starr says he is "sure Boris Johnson will get another job" following the Prime Minister’s dramatic resignation.

Speaking at an event in Los Angeles marking his 82nd birthday, the former Beatles drummer said he would not offer a detailed opinion on Mr Johnson or the political situation in the UK, but wished him the best.

When asked about the prime minister's decision to step down, he said: "I’m not saying anything about Boris Johnson.

"God bless him and I’m sure he’ll get another job."

The musician also revealed that gun violence and hatred “in any country” around the world “got him down”.

“We’re here to (spread peace and love)… and I can only do this,” he said as he gave his trademark peace sign.

Ringo Starr celebrated his 82nd birthday with his Annual Peace & Love Birthday Celebration where he wished him the best. Credit: PA Images

“I can’t force anyone to go ‘peace and love’ but it’s catching on.”

It comes as Johnson stepped down from the top job, but not before delivering a broadside at the “eccentric” decision by Cabinet colleagues and MPs to force him out.

The Prime Minister says he intends to remain in office until his successor is elected in a process that could take months, prompting a backlash from senior party figures and political opponents over his attempt to “cling on” in No 10 until the autumn.

Defence Secretary and Lancashire MP Ben Wallace is the favourite to become Prime Minister.