16-year-old boys arrested after man stabbed to death in Preston street attack

Two boys aged just 16 are in police custody after a man was stabbed in the chest during an attack in the street in Preston.

It happened at around teatime on Friday 8 July on Raikes Road near the city centre.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was found by police with stab wounds to his chest.

He was treated by paramedics and taken to Royal Preston Hospital but later died.

Two boys aged 16 and an 18-year-old woman, all from Preston, as well as an 18-year-old man from Blackpool, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody.

Lancashire Police has appealed for witnesses and said it will step up patrols in the area.

Det Insp Simon Challenger said: “These are absolutely tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the man’s family at this very difficult time.

“While we have made a number of arrests, it is absolutely vital we speak to all witnesses.

“We believe the attack took place in the street and was seen by a number of people.

"I would encourage anyone with information, who have yet to speak to our officers, to come forward.

“It is crucial we piece together what has happened.

“Patrols have been increased in the area and our investigation is very much ongoing.”

