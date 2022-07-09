Six teenage boys and girls are in police custody after a man was stabbed in the chest during an attack in the street in Preston.

It happened at around teatime on Friday 8 July on Raikes Road near the city centre.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was found by police with knife wounds to his chest.

He was treated by paramedics and taken to Royal Preston Hospital but later died.

He's not been identified but local residents have paid their tribute by leaving candles in a doorway close to the scene.

Two boys aged 16, two girls aged 15 and 16, and an 18-year-old woman, all from Preston, have been arrested on suspicion along with an 18-year-old man from Blackpool.

Lancashire Police has appealed for witnesses and said it will step up patrols in the area.

Det Ch Insp Mark Haworth-Oates said: “This is an utterly tragic and heart-breaking incident and my thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.

“We now have six people are in custody and we have a dedicated team of detectives working across a number of enquiries."

Det Ch Insp Haworth-Oates added: “I would urge any witnesses, who have yet to speak to police, to come forward and tell us what they know.

“This is the second fatal stabbing in Preston in the last month and I understand that people in the local community may be concerned.

"These two offences are not linked but the outcome is that two families in Preston have now been left devastated by the impact of knife crime.

"I would urge to anyone thinking about carrying a knife to seriously consider the consequences – you could end up jailed, injured or killed.

“Local residents will see an increase in patrols in the area and should you have concerns or any information, then please approach our officers who will be on hand to help.”

