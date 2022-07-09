Jobs saved after five-year Merseyrail dispute is resolved

A long-running dispute involving train guards in Merseyside has been resolved.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members working as guards on Merseyrail had agreed a "historic" deal which secured 220 jobs.

The union said the agreement means a new class of train can be rolled out and the role of the train manager has been protected for the long-term future.

Credit: Merseyrail

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "We congratulate the dogged determination of our members to secure the crucial role of the onboard train manager.

"After a five-year dispute and 16 days of industrial action stoppages, our members have job security and can make an important contribution to the running of this new train fleet for the travelling public of Merseyside."

