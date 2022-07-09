Play Brightcove video

David Herbert is taking the idea of a road trip to a whole new level.

A month before his 78th birthday, he is setting off from his home in Birkenhead on a 2,000 mile solo motorbike adventure - David's Ride of Hope.

It will see him ride the length of the British Isles on his trusty Royal Enfield bike.

It's a distance that will see him clock up the miles from Jersey in the Channel Islands to the Shetlands in the far north of Scotland.

And he's doing it all for charity.

David Herbert

The retired NHS counsellor is supporting The Martin Gallier Project, which helps people thinking about taking their own lives.

He said: "There are people here on Merseyside in crisis. Their families are in crisis.

"There are people actually dying and The Martin Gallier Project recognise that.

"They are doing a fantastic job.

"They are life savers and it's really important to do something."

Martin and Jess Gallier

The Martin Gallier Project was founded in 2017 by Jessica Gallier following the loss of her father to suicide in February 2017.

Jess set out on a mission to 'prevent suicides, break down stigmas and support families in the North West'.

She said: "David's not our typical type of fundraiser.

"We get a lot of younger men and women running marathons and doing things like that.

"We've never had anything with a motorbike and we've never had a 78-year-old man riding up and down the country two and a half thousand miles to raise money for us.

"There's something really, really special about it, something that's really touched my heart."

Beth Smith is one of thousands helped by the charity and now she's a volunteer, helping others.

"If you'd have met me last year, to me now, I'm a completely different person," Beth said,.

"I'm content with life now, and I'm actually grateful to be here."

David has been supported by Wirral Harley Davidson riders

It's people just like Beth who David wants to help an he hopes his efforts will enable the charity to save even more lives.

He said: "My family think I should be sitting at home with pipe and slippers, not doing 2,000 miles on a motorbike.

"Yes, it's going to be tiring, but hopefully it'll be fun. I've got enthusiasm. I've got a lot of people behind me."

The Wirral Harley Davidson Riders offered to accompany David on his epic tour.

But he turned them down, saying 'there are just some journeys you need to do on your own'.