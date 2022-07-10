Boy, 16, dies following incident at quarry in Wigan
A 16-year-old boy has died following an incident at a quarry in Wigan.
Police and emergency services were called at around 9.40pm on Saturday to a report a boy had entered the water and got into difficulty at Dawber Delph, Appley Bridge.
Following a search, the boy was recovered from the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
It came as temperatures soared to the high 20s amid a heatwave in the UK.
The boy’s next of kin has been informed.
Lancashire Constabulary said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.”