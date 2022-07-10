Hundreds of campaigners line drained canal to demand it is refilled

Hundreds of campaigners have lined-up alongside a drained canal in Widnes, to call for it to be refilled.

The water supply to the Sankey Canal at Spike Island was cut off, after the closure of a nearby power station which pumped into it.

The cracked mud of the canal bed is now visible

Residents living nearby say the canal has become an eyesore and - without water - the mud, debris and stranded boats are dangerous to anyone who accidentally falls in.

They are also concerned about wildlife which lives in and on the canal.

Campaigners want the canal section refilled from an alternative water source

Protest organiser Lyndsey Byrne said: "I can't believe that it's got this bad. I believe a water supply could have been found before it actually emptied."

Some of those protesting said their mental health was being impacted because it made them use the area less for exercise and relaxation.

A number of boats have been stranded on the canal bed

Halton Council, which owns and manages the canal section, said it is "working with its partners and any interested stakeholders on a number of potential solutions."

It continued: "These include paying for water to be pumped into the canal and engineering solutions to taking advantage of other developments in the area to collect surface water and deposit it into the canal."

The authority adds that a "fish rescue exercise" is underway, which has moved more than 8000 fish to another body of water already. Wild birds, including swans, it said, are "capable of flying away and changing location if they are distressed or if the water levels are causing them any concern."