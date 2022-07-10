Security alert in Blackpool brings disruption to rail services

A security alert, thought to be a suspicious package, at Blackpool North station has brought huge disruption to the resort.

The station and nearby buildings have been evacuated and police are telling people to avoid the area around busy Talbot Road in the town centre.

Talbot Rd is currently closed from the junction with Devonshire Road to Cookson Street, as well as the areas around the station Blackpool North Train Station and Bickerstaffe Square.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are supporting British Transport Police with an ongoing incident at Blackpool North Train Station.

"A cordon is in place and some buildings have been evacuated as a precaution.

"Please avoid the area where possible."

Northern Rail said there's no service on it's line between Blackpool North and Preston.

