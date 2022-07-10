Two 'seriously injured' after stabbing in Manchester

Two people have been left seriously injured after a stabbing in south Manchester.Emergency services were scrambled to the scene on Parrs Wood Road in Didsbury on Saturday afternoon (July 9).

The road was cordoned off by police officers.Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that the victims, aged 46 and 48, were taken to hospital where they remain in a serious condition.

No arrests have been made.

Double stabbing on Parrs Wood Road in Manchester Credit: MEN Media.

Crime scene investigators were pictured combing the area last night as the road was taped off.

Detectives carried out door-to-door enquiries.One neighbour said 'a lot of police' descended on the quiet street after the incident.

A spokesman for GMP said: " No arrests have been made and an investigation is on-going.

"Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information or may have witnessed anything, or has any dashcam footage or CCTV, is urged to report it."

