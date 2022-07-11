Play Brightcove video

The moment a couple is dug out by rescuers after getting trapped in the mudflats.

Two people have been rescued after becoming stuck in the mudflats on the beach in Crosby.

The fire service, the RNLI and the Coast Guard were called to find the couple stuck up to their knees on Monday, 11 July - the hottest day of the year, so far.

The crews helped them to safety and they were taken to Crosby Leisure Centre to be checked over by paramedics, but luckily they were not seriously hurt.

However, Siobhan Murphy, Lifeguard supervisor at the beach, has warned others of the dangers of mudflats, as temperatures continue to soar across the UK.

She said getting stuck in mudflats "happens due to the tide being quite far out and a lot of mud being exposed.

"It does change on a daily basis so people can be caught out regularly.

"But what we do recommend is that you go and speak to the lifeguards, get some safety information, and they will tell you where it's safe to go."

