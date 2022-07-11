Play Brightcove video

A pride parade celebrating neurodiversity and the talents of people living with learning disabilities is taking place in Cheshire.

The week-long Kaleidescope Festival begins on Monday 11 July with Chester's disabled communities marching through the streets.

It is the first time in three years that the festival has taken place due to the Covid pandemic.

Storyhouse communities manager Nicola Haigh said: I'm absolutely thrilled that the festival is able to return for this summer promising a truly kaleidoscopic range of fantastic events to appeal to a wide range of audiences.

"And what better way to launch the festival than with our second Chester Disability Pride Parade?"

Chester is one of only a handful of places across the world that celebrates Disability Pride in this way.

An important opportunity for those living with a disability to say they don't want to be pitied, labelled by others, or have well-meaning decisions made on their behalf.

Nicola continued: "I'm really proud the city is leading from the front - it should be an amazing and memorable day."

Kaleidoscope celebrates neurodiversity, inclusion and unique abilities and will include a rich and varied programme of events and activities including performances, flashmobs, quizzes, film premieres and music.

It is one of only two in the UK alongside Brighton - which aims to raise awareness of the 14.1 million people living with a disability.

Paradegoers are also invited to watch Dark Horse Theatre from Huddersfield - an ensemble of 8 exceptional actors with learning disabilities and non - learning disabled actors.

What else is on at Kaleidoscope festival?

Tuesday, 12 July:

60-minute Sing Along Songs from Stage and Screen at Storyhouse's Garret Theatre. Expect a line-up of classic tunes and new favourites from shows including Fame, Dirty Dancing, We Will Rock You and The Greatest Showman. Props will be on hand and fancy dress is encouraged.

Merseyside disability theatre company RAWD's FLASHMOB in a bob. If you are aged 14 and over and identify as disabled, join the RAWD gang to learn a Greatest Showman-themed routine and then take over the Storyhouse Kitchen as part of a fun-filled flashmob at 2.30pm.

In the evening the Big RAWD Quiz takes place in the atrium area of Storyhouse. Competitors can enjoy an exciting series of rounds which are likely to include sports charades and singalongs along with the unexpected. The event will be captioned and BSL interpreted.

RAWD also takes centre stage when the premiere of its new documentary film RAWD Talk is held at the Hunter Street building. It tells the story of how the pandemic affected the company's work and the fearless creative flow that emerged from difficult circumstances.

Wednesday 13 July:

A pop-up Kaleidoscope Makers Market for people to sell hand-made items including the makers from VIVO Diversity Designs based in the Forum in Chester plus more.

Meanwhile a series of short films all made by people living with a learning disability, autism or Aspergers will be screened in the Storyhouse Cinema. All the shorts have been chosen by film fans who similarly live with a learning disability.

Thursday, 14 July:

The Stage is Yours when dance, drama and music performances will be shared in the Garret Theatre.

Friday, 15 July:

Kaleidoscope Club Night which will launch a new monthly event in the Garret Theatre. DJs will be on hand to play all those favourite tunes while there will also be 50 pairs of Silent Disco headsets for people who prefer to curate their own music to dance to.

The night will also include places to chill out, tables and chairs for a breather from dancing, and the bar will be open for alcoholic and soft drinks and snacks.

Sunday, 17 July:

Storyhouse's restaurant The Kitchen is the venue for MiniFest, filling the space with music and dance. The event features youngsters from Space Cheshire who will perform together with their teachers from House of Dance, and an unmissable hour-long set of original songs from the Artful Playground Band.

Monday, 18 July:

There's a chance to get glammed up and hit the red carpet for the Kaleidoscope Awards and Festival Film Premiere. Enjoy a cheeky mocktail and complimentary canapes and bring Kaleidoscope 2022 to a rousing end by performing the special festival Makaton song.

All events during the Kaleidoscope Festival week are free with a Festival Pass, but some have limited capacity and also need pre-booking.

You can book purchase festival tickets online.

