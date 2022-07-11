A 'nice lad' was shot multiple times in the legs as he walked on a street in Croxteth on Merseyside.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was hit by a hail of bullets when the shooter opened fire on Cubert Road on Sunday 10 July at around 7.15pm.

Detectives say the gunman is believed to have fled on an electric pedal bike in the direction of Croxteth Hall Lane.

Armed response officers, forensic investigators and paramedics descended on the scene and the victim was rushed to hospital.

Merseyside Police said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

Forensics at the scene Credit: Liverpool Echo

Forensic investigators could be seen focusing on an area of pavement outside a property near the junction on Altcross Road, close to a health centre.

They could also be seen taking pictures of a black Volkswagen car.

Acting Chief Inspector Hamish Rawcliffe said: “The investigation is in the very early stage as we seek to establish what has taken place.

"We believe the injured man was in Cubert Road when shots were fired in his direction, hitting him in the legs."

Credit: Liverpool Echo

He continued: “This was obviously a dangerous and reckless act which could have had fatal consequences and we are carrying out urgent enquiries to trace the person responsible.

"Firearms have no place on the streets of Merseyside and we are committed to bringing those who carry and use them to justice.

“I would appeal to anyone living in the area of Cubert Road who saw anyone or anything suspicious or captured anything significant on their dash cam, doorbell camera or mobile phone to contact us as soon as possible.”

A witness at the scene said: "I know the family and he’s a nice lad. It must have been the wrong person".

Another resident said: "We didn’t hear anything that sounded like a gunshot. It was scary to walk out here and see all of this."

Forensic, house-to-house and CCTV enquiries are ongoing.

Can you help?

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting log 853 of 10th July.