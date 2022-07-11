A teenage boy has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed in the chest in Lancashire.

A 27-year-old from Preston was found with stab wounds after an assault on Raikes Road, in Preston, on Friday, 8 July, at around 6:25pm.

Police say the stab victim was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he later died.

A 16-year-old boy, from Preston, is due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court on Monday, 11 July, charged with the man's murder.

Meanwhile, police say a 17-year-old from Preston remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Another 16-year-old boy, also from Preston, has been bailed until 3 September, with two girls, aged 15 and 16 who are also from Preston, bailed to 5 August.