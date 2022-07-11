A 15-year-old boy has been jailed for life for murdering a 12-year-old schoolgirl who was stabbed in the neck after a Christmas light switch-on. Ava White, described as a "popular" and "loving" girl, was fatally injured in Liverpool city centre with a flick knife after an argument broke out when she was filmed on the social media app, Snapchat.

Despite medics best efforts the Year Eight Notre Dame Catholic College pupil died a short time later in hospital, on 25 November 2021.

Her killer, from south Liverpool and who was 14 at the time of the stabbing, cannot be named for legal reasons, has been referred to throughout the trial as Boy A.

Ava White was a pupil at Notre Dame Catholic College in Liverpool. Credit: Family photo

Sentencing, Mrs Justice Amanda Yip said to Boy A: “There is only one reason why Ava is dead; because you chose to carry a knife and chose to get it out and use it.“It was a nasty weapon, and you should not have had it."

The court heard, after stabbing Ava, Boy A laughed and ran away, before ditching the knife, designer coat and mobile phone in a "cover-up".

CCTV showed him and his friends in a shop where the defendant took a selfie and the group bought butter, which he said was for crumpets.

He then went to a friend’s home and when his mother contacted him because police wanted to speak to him he told her he was playing a computer game.

He had text his mother saying that he was "not going to the cells" after the stabbing.

Police at the scene of Ava White's murder in Liverpool city centre. Credit: PA images

Boy A gave a false alibi to police and blamed another boy for killing Ava, before changing his story and claiming he acted in "self-defence."He said he "didn't mean to" stab the girl and was "trying to get her away" because he thought she was a boy who might be armed.

Ava's friends who witnessed the altercation said the boy “grinned” after stabbing her.

The schoolgirl's last words to her friends as she lay dying on the ground were "don't leave me", the court heard.

A 20-second clip showing Ava White being stabbed was played during the trial, leaving family members who were present in the public gallery in tears.

Boy A admitted possessing the knife, which the court heard had a 7.5cm blade, but denied her murder and manslaughter.But a jury found him guilty of murder after two hours and eight minutes of deliberation and a 12-day trial at Liverpool Crown Court in May 2022.

Ava White was stabbed with a 7.5 flick knife on the night of the Christmas light switch on in Liverpool. Credit: Merseyside Police

On Monday, Boy A was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 13 years, for the murder of Ava White.

Justice Yip added: Ava’s sister Mia spoke bravely about her loss and the terrible impact of knife crime on families.“I cannot put it any better than her. As she said: ‘The victim’s family is left with a life sentence that will never end’.“Friends who witnessed her murder will be deeply affected for the rest of their lives.“You will have a chance to grow up, but your life will be changed forever. You will have to do the rest of your growing up in custody.“I accept that you did not go out that evening intending to kill or hurt anyone. You did not know Ava. You came across each other by chance.“It is a tragedy that the events leading to her death started so small. Ava was upset, and an argument developed.

"There was a little bit of what looked like pushing and shoving, and that’s exactly where it should have ended.“You chose instead to get your knife out. You did not give her any chance to back off."

Boy A initially denied stabbing Ava but later admitted manslaughter. Credit: PA images

She continued: “You simply swung at her, plunging the knife into her neck. The whole thing happened so quickly.“After stabbing Ava, you ran off. You knew the police would be looking for you.“You got rid of the knife and coat you had been wearing. You tried to pretend you had not been in town.“You were 14 years old at the time of the offence, and are now 15 - although you seem younger than that.”

When reading a victim statement out in court, Ava's mother Leanne said she "has nothing to live for" after her daughter's death.“She was my life, the life and soul of the party. She was a happy, healthy child adored by her family. The light of my life was dimmed forever", Leanne said.“My heart is broken. I will never hear her laughter or hold her in my arms. Precious memories are all I have left of my Ava."The heartbroken mother said her daughter wanted to travel the world and would have had a “wonderful life”.

Ava White was 12 when she was stabbed in the neck and killed. Credit: Family photo

Leanne added: “We were once a happy family getting on with our lives. I was once outgoing, but I now dread each new day. My baby was murdered.“All this horror was caused by an individual who insisted on recording Ava on his phone. She was 12 years old, a child.“She had only gone to watch the lights being switched on for Christmas. How could we ever imagine this would lead to her death?“Rest in peace my baby girl, you are loved.

Leanne finished her statement by thanking the people of Liverpool for their kindness and Merseyside Police for securing a conviction.

Flowers left at the scene of Ava White's murder. Credit: PA images

Rejecting calls for the young killer's anonymity to be lifted, Mrs Justice Amanda Yip said: "This offence has given rise to a very high level of interest.

"I well understand why Ava’s family wants him to be named. In this case, there are real and immediate concerns for the defendant if his identity becomes more widely known.“Having considered all the circumstances, I have concluded that the public interest is outweighed by the need to safeguard the welfare of the defendant.“There is evidence that the authorities harbour a genuine concern to safeguard him.“I take into account the safety and welfare of his family. I refuse the application for an expecting direction.”

