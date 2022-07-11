Two people have been injured after a bus collided with pedestrians in Manchester city centre.

The incident happened near Piccadilly Gardens at around 9:30pm on Sunday 10 July, prompting a huge response from the emergency services.

Greater Manchester Police said two people were treated at the scene by paramedics. The severity of their injuries is not yet known.

The severity of the injuries is not known yet. Credit: MEN Media

The collision happened at the junction of Piccadilly and Lever Street, near Admiral Casino.Piccadilly Gardens is currently hosting a fan park with a big screen showing games from the 2022 UEFA European Women's Football Championship.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know