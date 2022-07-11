Four police officers have been hospitalised after two police cars were involved in a "serious" early morning crash in Liverpool.

West Derby Road has been closed in both directions after the incident that happened at around 1:20am on Monday, 11 July.

Merseyside Police say the emergency vehicles were responding to two separate calls when they crashed into each other in Tuebrook.

Four police officers - two men and two women - were taken to hospital by the North West Ambulance Service.

Two of the officers have since been released from hospital and are being supported by the force.

Pictures from the scene show one police car on top of another and a cordon has been put in place.

Police have launched an investigation and road closures remain in place while enquiries are carried out.

Sergeant Steve Smith from Merseyside Police, Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are carrying out an investigation into the collision and CCTV and witness enquiries are underway.

“I would ask anyone who was driving along West Derby Road in the early hours of this morning who witnessed the collision or can assist us with our investigation to contact us.

“Road closures will remain in place today while we carry out our enquiries and I would like to thank the public for their patience while this incident is being dealt with.”

Drivers are asked to expect travel disruption due to the collision.

A Merseytravel spokesperson said: "Due to a road traffic collision West Derby Road is currently closed in both directions between Green Lane and Lower Breck Road.

"Bus Services in this area will be subject to delays and diversions."