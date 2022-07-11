A High Court judge has refused an application to name a 15-year-old boy convicted of murdering a Liverpool schoolgirl because of concerns for his welfare.

The teenage boy was given a life sentence with a minimum of 13 years for the murder of 12-year-old Ava White, who was stabbed in the neck on the evening of 25 November 2021.

Ava's killer has been referred to as 'Boy A' throughout the trial because in law anyone under 18-years-old receives automatic anonymity.

But after he was found guilty of her murder in May 2022, the PA news agency, the Liverpool Echo and the BBC requested for the judge to lift an order made under section 45(3) of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999 so his identity could be reported.

Ava's mother, Leanne White, also expressed the hope Boy A could be named.

(From left) Ava's sister, Mia, Ava's mother, Leanne, and Ava White. Credit: Merseyside Police

But at his sentencing, Mrs Justice Yip said the application to reveal Ava's killer's identity was opposed by the prosecution and defence.

She said social workers and Boy A's mother had expressed concerns for his welfare, and that of his younger siblings, if his identity was reported.

Following Ava's murder, the court heard how Boy A's family had to relocate and one of Boy A's siblings had not been told the reasons.

Boy A had already been threatened on the unit where he was being held and the officer had expressed concerns about his safety, the judge said.

Ava White was killed in Liverpool on 25 November. Credit: Family photo

Mrs Justice Yip said: "Having considered all the circumstances of this case, I have concluded that the public interest in knowing the identity of the person who murdered Ava White is outweighed by the need to safeguard the welfare of the defendant who is still only 15 years of age.

"There is evidence that the authorities harbour a genuine concern about their ability to safeguard him within his current placement, where he has been making good progress and displaying good behaviour.

"In considering the defendant's welfare, I have taken also into account the safety and welfare of his family since that cannot be wholly separated from his welfare.

"There is real and significant evidence of a substantial threat to the welfare of the younger children if the defendant is named now."

