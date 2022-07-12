The mother of a 16-year-old boy from Merseyside who drowned in a quarry near Wigan has described him as "one in a million".

The body of Jamie Lewin, from Southport, was recovered from the water at Dawber Delph, Appley Bridgeby, by emergency services on Saturday 9 July.

Lancashire Police say the teenager got into difficulty while swimming in the quarry at around 9:40pm.

His death came as temperatures soared to the high 20s amid a heatwave in the UK.

Three people have drowned in Dawber Delph, Appley Bridge. Credit: Lancs Live

In a tribute issued on Tuesday, Jamie’s mother Steph Lewin said: "Jamie was a promising boxer who loved life and had so much to look forward to.

"He was so loved by everyone. He touched so many peoples’ lives in such a short time, he really did spread himself far. He really was one in a million.

"I’m so happy I was his mum. He was only 16 and so full of life and so happy."

Police say Jamie’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner.

His death, on one of the the hottest day of the year, makes him the third teenager to die at the site and there are now strong calls "to drain, fill and re-water the Quarry."

