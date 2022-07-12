A father has been charged with the murder of his seven-week-old baby in Burnley.

Oliver Mailey, 26, is accused of murdering Abel-Jax Mailey, who was found unresponsive at a house on Piccadilly Road by emergency services just after 12pm on 28 November 2021.

The child was taken to hospital and later transferred to Manchester Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

Two days later, on the 30 November 2021, baby Abel-Jax died.

A Home Office post-mortem examination found the seven-week-old boy died of a head injury.

His father, Oliver Mailey, of Bowness Road, Burnley, has been charged with his son's murder and is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 13 July.

A woman who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder was released with no further action.

A spokesperson from Lancashire Police said: "These are tragic circumstances and our thoughts remain with Abel-Jax's family at this sad and very difficult time.

"They continue to be supported by our officers."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know