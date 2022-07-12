Play Brightcove video

The fire broke out at around 11pm on Monday 11 July

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a large fire near to Dovestone Reservoir in Greater Manchester.

Around 50 firefighters worked overnight to tackle a fire which broke out near to the reservoir.

Crews were called out at around 11pm on Monday 11 July, to reports of a fire on Bank Lane, in Greenfield, Oldham.

Ten fire engines from stations across Greater Manchester were at the scene.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said the fire involved four "large seats of fire".

Crews used hose reels and lighting to bring it under control and they remain in attendance dampening down the area.

A fire investigation team is also working to establish the cause of the fire.