Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found stabbed to death in Blackpool.

Police were called to reports of an assault on Carshalton Road at around 1am on Monday 11 July.

A man in his 50s was found with stab wounds.

He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he later died.

Officers are working to make contact with the man's next of kin and a post-mortem examination is currently ongoing.

Four people are under arrest on suspicion of murder – two men aged 40 and 42 and two women aged 38 and 43, all from Blackpool. They are currently in police custody.

The victim was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he later died.

A murder investigation is underway and detectives are now appealing for information.

They are particularly keen to speak to anyone with CCTV or ring doorbell footage, showing the area of Carshalton Road and Boothroyden.

Det Ch Insp Jane Webb said there would be an increased police presence in the area.

She said: "We appreciate that incidents of this nature are deeply concerning.

"Each and every time somebody loses a life to knife crime a community of family and friends are left devastated.

"We would urge anybody thinking about carrying a knife to seriously consider the consequences - you could end up in prison, seriously injured or even killed."