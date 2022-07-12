Iconic Phoenix Club sign goes under the hammer

Fans of Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights could have the chance to own a piece of comedy history.

The original sign from the famous club that brought viewers so many laughs is going under the auctioneer's hammer in Leyland.

The prop made for the front of the club is now owned by dealer Matt Taylor, who features as one of the dealers on Dickinson's Real Deal.

The sign will be sold on July 20 and has a reserve of £1,500.

Auctioneer James Warren says there is already a lot of interest in the iconic piece.