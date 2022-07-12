Isle of Man to limit exposure to asbestos at work in line with UK law

Contractors who plan to remove or work with hazardous asbestos products will need to obtain a government license before using them, under new laws in the Isle of Man.

A site inspection will also be needed before work can start.

It comes after Tynwald voted to introduce the Control of Asbestos Regulations 2012 act in June, bringing the Isle of Man in line with UK legislation.

A ban on the supply of all building materials containing asbestos will also be introduced from August 1.

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for DEFA, said: "This legislation will allow us to better monitor and manage the risks associated with asbestos in the working environment and ensure people are not knowingly exposed to the health risks if it is found."

The Isle of Man parliament backed the change in the law on 21st June 2022. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Asbestos has previously been used because it could increase strength without adding much weight while also insulating and keeping propertiews fire-resistant.

However if inhaled as dust, asbestos can cause lung disease, lung cancer and Mesothelioma.

The new legislation will take effect from July 2022.