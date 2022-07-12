A 23-year-old man has died after a Range Rover crashed into a phone mast in east Manchester.

Officers were called to Hyde Road in Gorton at around 2:50am on Tuesday 12 July, after a report of a collision between a blue Range Rover and a telephone mast.

One of the people in the car, a 23-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) believe he was the front seat passenger.

A man – thought to be the driver – is in hospital with serious injuries, and a second passenger suffered minor injuries.

Police say that initial enquiries suggest a grey Audi A3 may also have been involved in the incident and a 23-year-old woman – understood to be the driver - has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The road remained closed during the early hours.

GMP are appealing for anyone who may have seen the two cars in the Gorton area to get in touch to help with their investigation.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have footage, including dashcam, mobile phone, CCTV or doorbell footage from the area.

Sergeant Andrew Page said: "My thoughts are with all those affected by this devastating incident – particularly the family of the man who sadly lost his life, and we are doing all we can to support them at this awful time.

"We're working to piece together the circumstances behind this incident and will be conducting a full and thorough investigation to ensure that no stone is left unturned to establish exactly what has happened here.

"While we have one woman in custody, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area in the early hours – or who may have footage from around that time that could end up being crucial to this investigation."

