A man who was stabbed to death in Blackpool has been named by police.

Mark Gibson, 52, from Manchester, was found on Carshalton Road on with stab wounds after police were called to reports of an assault on the morning of Monday 11 July.

He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries, confirmed by a post mortem examination.

His next of kin have been informed of his death.

Blackpool Victoria Hospital where Mark Gibson was treated

Four people are have been arrested on suspicion of murder. The two men and two women are all from Blackpool.

Lancashire police have been been granted more time to question the four people and are continuing their investigation. They are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Jane Webb, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Gibson’s family at this difficult time.

"These are the most awful of circumstances and I want to extend my deepest condolences to them."

Carshalton Road in Blackpool Credit: Google Maps

Lancashire police are urging people to consider the consequences of carrying a knife.

Detective Chief Inspector Jane Webb continued: “We appreciate that incidents of this nature are deeply concerning.

"Each and every time somebody loses a life to knife crime a community of family and friends are left devastated.

"We would urge anybody thinking about carrying a knife to seriously consider the consequences – you could end up in prison, seriously injured or even killed.

Police are asking to speak to any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage from the area.

