A Merseyside Police officer remains in a serious condition in hospital after two patrol cars were involved in a crash in Liverpool.

Four officers were injured when their vehicles crashed into each other at the junction of West Derby Road and Green Lane in the city's Tuebrook area in the early hours of Monday morning.

A female officer is in hospital with serious injuries. A second female officer suffered pelvic and leg injuries. She also remains in hospital. Two male officers were taken to hospital to be checked over but were later released with minor injuries.

Deputy Chief Constable Ian Critchley said: "Our thoughts are very much with both our officers who remain in hospital, one of whom remains in a serious condition. We are supporting her family and we hope with the medical care she is receiving in time she is able to make a recovery from the injuries sustained in this collision.

"We understand how difficult it must be for the other officers involved and we will remain in contact with them and their families as they recover as well as offering our support to their colleagues and officers and staff across the force.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the members of the public who came to the assistance of our officers following the collision and also to the emergency services of Mersey Fire and Rescue Service, the paramedics from NWAS and the NHS Hospital staff as well the Merseyside Police officers who attended this incident, for their professionalism in ensuring in such challenging circumstances that our officers received the immediate care they needed."

An investigation into the collision remains ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to call our Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email SCIU@merseyside.police.uk, or DM @MerPolCC on Twitter quoting reference 22000491644.