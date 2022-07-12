Wayne Rooney has made a return to management after he was named as the new head coach of DC United.

The former Manchester United and Everton star left his managerial role at Derby County in June following a tumultuous spell where they were hit by financial trouble and relegated to the third tier.

The 36-year-old has since wasted no time in signing for former club DC United where he enjoyed a two-year playing spell.

Rooney, who played for the club between 2018 and 2019, will take up the new role in Washington following completion of a visa application.

The Major League Soccer club said: "DC United announced today that Wayne Rooney has been named as the club’s new head coach.

"Interim head coach Chad Ashton will remain in charge of the team until Wayne Rooney has received his work visa."

Rooney joined DC United in June 2018 as a designated player and went on to make 48 appearances, scoring 23 goals and getting 15 assists.

"Wayne is a soccer legend and one of the most exciting and dynamic up-and-coming managers in our sport," DC United co-chairmen Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan said in a statement.

"He’s already proven in his young coaching career that he knows how to lead a group through adversity.

"He has an understanding of our league and what it takes to be successful in Major League Soccer thanks to his two-year stay with us as a player.

"The passion he showed while wearing black and red electrified our city and our club and we are so excited to welcome him back as our head coach."

DC United confirmed Rooney will join the club and assume the role of head coach pending the receipt of his P-1 Visa, with the rest of the coaching staff to be announced at a later date.

The former England striker, who scored a record 53 goals for England, played for Manchester United for between 2004 and 2017.

He scored 253 goals for United and won five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

After a two year spell at Everton he joined the Rams in January 2020 as player-coach and ended that year in temporary charge following Phillip Cocu's departure.

Rooney hung up his boots when named Derby's permanent boss in January 2021 and earned praise for the way he has handled a challenging first managerial post.