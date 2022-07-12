Liverpool's iconic Royal Albert Dock is up for sale with a price tag of little under £50 million.

The company, CBRE Investment Management, which owns the location, has instructed property agents to sell 375,295 sq ft of shops, offices, hotels and restaurants.

The Grade-I listed site attracts more than six million tourists to the city each year and has just celebrated its 175th birthday.

The dock was given royal status in 2018. Credit: PA images

It was opened in 1846 by HRH Prince Albert, but fell into disuse in the 1970s as part of the city's decline.

But in the 1980s, the area was completely redeveloped into a vibrant hub of culture after a project was launched to regenerate Liverpool’s waterfront and docks.

The site includes the famous Merseyside Maritime Museum and the Tate Liverpool, which were both officially opened in 1988.

The Prince of Wales steps off a barge in Liverpool's Albert Dock, 1988. Credit: PA images

Over the years, the complex has been used in TV shows and Hollywood films such as Marvel's Captain America.

In the 1990s, it was the home of ITV's This Morning, with Judy Finnegan and Richard Madeley and their never-before-seen floating weather map.

In 2018, the dock was granted Royal status in recognition of its "pivotal" role in the city's fortunes.

The Royal Albert Dock featured in Marvel's Captain America: The First Avenger. Credit: Disney / Marvel

The dock was awarded UNESCO designated World Heritage Site in 2004.

However it was stripped of its status in 2021 because large-scale developments, like Everton's proposed new stadium, had significantly reduced the “authenticity” of the area.

