Ellen White is inspiring young women across the country with her goals for England in the Women's Euros 2022.

The striker, who hails from Aylesbury, scored two in the Three Lionesses record breaking 8-0 thumping of Norway to qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament.

White is now just one goal behind Wayne Rooney's 53 for England, putting her in touching distance of becoming the country's greatest ever goalscorer.

Harry Kane is hot on her heels with 50, but with the Lionesses form at this summer tournament will possibly see White reach the record before the men's captain.

White is one of England's all time top scorers Credit: PA Media

Who is Ellen White and how did she become one of England's top strikers?

Ellen White is 33 and made her England debut in 2010.

Growing up, her school in Aylesbury did not have a girls football team - but this did not stop her joining in with the boys.

At just eight-years-old her talent meant she was quickly spotted by Arsenal, and she honed her craft with the Gunners until she was 16.

She then moved across London to join Chelsea.

Ellen White scored goals for whichever team she played for in her early years, winning the FA Women's Cup twice and the league three times upon her return to Arsenal.

Since 2019, she has worn the sky blue of Manchester City and is one of the highest scorers of all time in the Women's Super League.

White celebrating a goal for England Credit: PA Media

How did Ellen White score so many goals for England?

White made her England debut in 2010, having played at several youth levels before that.

She scored in their 3-0 win over Austria, and since then has played 109 times and scored 52 goals.

White has played for England at several major tournaments.

Highlights of her career include a stunning goal against would-be winners Japan in the 2011 World Cup or an equaliser in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against the USA.

She became the record goal scorer for the women's team when she scored a hat-trick in a 20-0 win over Latvia in 2021, overtaking Kelly Smith.

White has also played for Team GB at the 2012 and 2020 Olympics, scoring six goals in eight games.

White's spectacles celebration Credit: PA Media

What is her play style?

Ellen White is best known as a poacher, with the majority of her goals coming from inside the box.

In particular, White can comfortably play the ball around the penalty area first time before quickly darting into space.

She has the pace to draw defenders out of position and allow team mates through on goal.

She has made her 'spectacles' celebration one of the most iconic in women's sport.

At 33, Ellen White has carved a legacy as one of the best known female players for England.

She has inspired young girls that they too can take part in football and is on course to become one of England's best ever players.

