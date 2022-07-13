Fire crews have been tackling a large fire at a landfill site in Chorley.

Eight fire engines were called to the scene on Dawson Lane in Buckshaw Village, at just after midnight on Wednesday 13 July.

Firefighters say the blaze is creating a large smoke plume, which is affecting properties nearby.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service warned people living nearby to keep their windows and doors closed.

Firefighters from Bamber Bridge, Chorley, Leyland, Fulwood, Blackburn, Penwortham were immobilised to the scene, where they found a large amount of landfill waste well alight.

Crews remain at the scene attempting to get the fire under control.

Fire crews have been tackling the fire since midnight on Wednesday, 13 July. Credit: Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Temporary traffic lights have been set up on Preston Road in both directions between Dawson Lane and Factory Lane.

