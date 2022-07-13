Fan festival to be held in Leigh for Women's UEFA Euro 2022

The women's Euros are back in Leigh tonight, with the Netherlands taking on Portugal, who are currently top of group C. The match is the second of three games that Leigh Sports Village is hosting.

Leigh Sports Village is hosting Netherlands V Portugal

A fan festival will be held in Leigh Civic Square from 2pm to 6.30pm. The free event will offer live music and entertainment; street theatre and spoken word performances and fun family activities including face painting.

The Netherlands will have to do without striker Vivianne Miedema. The Arsenal forward and all-time Dutch top goalscorer is isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, so will not be available for today's clash.

After winning the tournament on home soil in 2017, the Netherlands defence of their title has not gone to plan so far.

Captain Sari van Veenendaal is out with a shoulder injury which the goalkeeper sustained in the first half against Sweden, while Manchester United midfielder Jackie Groenen is also isolating and defender Aniek Nouwen is expected to miss Tuesday’s game because of an ankle problem.

Coach Mark Parsons, though, has backed his players to pull through.

“When this group get hit by a blow, they have one reaction and that’s to dig deep and give everything,” he said at a press conference.

“(There is) no complacency – we have to be at our best at every moment.”