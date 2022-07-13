An abandoned cobalt mine has been rediscovered in Cheshire - revealing a trove of 'pristine' objects that workers left behind more than 200 years ago.

The rare find at Alderley Edge shows a glimpse into mine production during the 19th century, with leather shoes, clay pipes and machinery among items unearthed.

According to the National Trust, who own the site, the mine is believed to have been abandoned around 1810, and the charity says it is rare to find one in such 'pristine' condition.

The mine is believed to have been abandoned on the early 1800s. Credit: National Trust

Members of the Derbyshire Caving Club made the discovery in Autumn 2021, with experts researching it ever since.

Inscriptions written in candle soot were found as well as a clay bowl buried in a wall, a practice superstitious miners may have done to offer gratitude for quality mineral.

Imprints from workers, such as fingerprints in clay used to carry candles and the indentation of corduroy from clothing where they rested against the wall were also found.

Clay pipe discovered among items in the mine. Credit: National Trust

Ed Coghlan of the Derbyshire Caving Club explained: "In the time the Club has been active here, we have explored a number of disused historic mines and made some significant discoveries.

"But many mines have been filled in with rubble over the years or with sand washed into them by heavy rainfalls or they have been accessible in some form since they were abandoned, so anything of interest had been removed."To find a mine in pristine condition, together with such personal objects and inscriptions, is rare.

"It is a compelling window into the past and to the last day when the mine workers stopped their activities."

The mine is thought to have been up and running during the Napoleonic War. Credit: National Trust

Despite cobalt's wide use, especially for the blue colouring in pottery and glass, mining of the mineral was short-lived in England.

The land at Alderley Edge - which has seen mining activity since pre-historic times - was owned by Sir John Thomas Stanley in the early 1800s,

He leased out the rights to extract cobalt ore in a network of his mines when the market was strong in the UK, but they were abandoned in 1817 when imports resumed.

Discoveries in the mine include this windlass, with its rope wrapped tightly around it. Credit: National Trust

Amongst the findings, the cavers found a windlass - a piece of equipment used to shift large weights - which is the first time such a piece has been uncovered in the area.

Ed continued: "This was an important piece of mining equipment which we would have expected the workers to have taken with them for use at another mine.

"It does suggest they were told without much warning to collect their tools and move on, which is not surprising once the cobalt was exhausted, since each day there was a day paying wages."

The initials ‘WS’ with the date ’20th Aug 1810’ in candle soot have intrigued experts. Credit: National Trust

The cavers were also intrigued to find the initials ‘WS’ with the date ’20th Aug 1810’ in candle soot in part of the mine.

They are keen to discover who the person was and the significance of the date.

"We found other more basic initials and numbers in what we believe were the ‘cribs’ or rest areas, as if someone had been learning and practicing their writing", Ed said.

"But the ‘WS’ is stylishly written, with quite a flourish. Our research so far has not identified who this could be."

Cobalt button found among the items. Credit: National Trust

The National Trust have created an immersive virtual tour, so anyone can experience the rediscovered mine "from the comfort of their armchair."

Jamie Lund, National Trust archaeologist said: “We are passionate about giving people the chance to explore our industrial heritage and the Caving Club conducts tours of some of the more accessible mines that have been discovered at Alderley Edge.

"Virtual access is a great way anyone can navigate their way around the mine from the comfort of their armchair and imagine themselves in the boots of the men who worked there.

“The objects found in the mine have been photographed and catalogued and left where they were found, to remain in the underground conditions which have preserved them."

