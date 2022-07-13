Play Brightcove video

Denning the three-year-old Golden Retriever is a dog with an appetite that keeps getting him in trouble.

His latest inedible snack was part of a plastic walking stick that got wedged in his stomach leaving him needing surgery.

Owner Yvonne Daulby said: "My husband had a new walking stick and as he was altering the height, he dropped the fitting and before we knew it, Denning swallowed it and he ended up having extensive surgery.

"He's made a full recovery but he's already up to his old tricks."

Denning and owner Yvonne Daulby with vet Olivia Antony Credit: Steve Rawlins

Vet Olivia Antony said: "We did an X-ray and you could see it in his stomach because it had a metal bolt holding the plastic bits in place so it showed up really well on the screen.

"We had to do surgery to remove the item and Denning was hospitalised for a few days because it was quite a big operation.

"He's doing really well now and he's all back to his normal lovely, happy self again so it was all good news in the end."

An x-ray shows the piece of walking stick lodged in Denning’s stomach Credit: Willows Vet Group

Denning has snaffled his way through two pairs of spectacles and countless pens in the space of just 18 months.

And he is no stranger to staff at Winsford Veterinary Surgery in Cheshire, where he was once wired up to a drip for three days after gobbling medication spray.

Yvonne and husband Jeff took on Denning after he was constantly being passed from home to home after failing to make the grade as a guide dog

Credit: Steve Rawlins

Yvonne said despite keeping them on their toes with his costly escapades, Denning is a "beautiful dog with a beautiful nature."

"The two main issues he has are scavenging and swallowing things he shouldn't."

Yvonne confessed to being in the process of seeking help from a pet behaviourist adding: "Even though we've always known dogs and how to train them, you've got to admit when you've got something that's a little different.

"Denning is a real character, but we could do without this. He certainly keeps us occupied."