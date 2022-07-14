Planned strikes by hundreds of bus workers in a dispute over pay have been suspended while a ballot is held on a new pay offer.

Members of Unite employed at Stagecoach Merseyside were due to walk out on Friday, 15 July, and next Monday, 18 July.

But following extensive talks, a new pay offer has been agreed between Stagecoach's management and Unite, the union said.

Around 370 workers took part in the initial strike action on Monday, 4 July. Credit: ITV News

Regional officer Dave Roberts said: "Following a significantly improved offer from Stagecoach, Unite has suspended the two forthcoming one-day strikes in order to ballot its members on the new offer."

If workers reject the deal, a planned all-out strike due to begin on 20 July will go ahead.

The 370 bus workers, who are based at the company’s Gilmoss depot, held an initial day of strike action on Monday, 4 July.

Unite, previously said its members’ anger over low pay is "deep-seated" and that pay rates are below those of competitors in the region.

