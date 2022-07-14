Play Brightcove video

The moment a couple is dug out by rescuers after getting trapped in the mudflats.

The Coastguard is warning about the danger of getting stuck in mud on beaches after six people needing rescuing on three days this week in Merseyside.

Crosby, Wirral and Southport Coastguard Rescue Teams, the RNLI and other emergency services responded to 999 calls to the Coastguard reporting people unable to free themselves from the mud at Crosby Beach.

Specially trained mud rescue teams were able to rescue all those who got stuck.

With the weather set to heat up this weekend and into next week, Coastguards are encouraging the public to be aware of their surroundings and know the risks when visiting the beach famous for its mud flats and sinking sand.

Specialist mud rescue team from the RNLI in action Credit: MCA

Michael Buratti, Senior Coastal Operations Officer for HM Coastguard said: “We have a beautiful stretch of coast on Merseyside which is extremely popular during nice weather however you must be aware of risks and do your best to avoid getting into trouble.

Crosby beach contains areas of very soft mud which you can easily get stuck in, and we would strongly advise trying your best to avoid these areas of mud by staying close to shore and reading the many warning signs at beach access points.

“Luckily, those who got stuck in this week have not been seriously hurt, but it does go to show the dangers of mud in the area. With extremely nice weather fast approaching, we are urging people to take extra care.”

He continued: “If you do become stuck in the mud, our advice is to stay calm, try and spread your weight as much as possible, stop other members of the public from trying to rescue you as they may also become stuck, and immediately call 999 for the Coastguard. “

RNLI vehicle on Crosby beach Credit: PA

With nice weather continuing this week and an amber heat warning issued by the Met Office for extreme heat at the weekend, HM Coastguard are gearing up for a busy weekend and following week ahead.

Michael added: “We want people to enjoy themselves when visiting the coast. Following a few simple safety tips will help ensure their day out is one to remember rather than one to regret.”

