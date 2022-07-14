Two cousins have been found guilty of murder after a dad was discovered 'chopped up' in suitcases in a Manchester park in January.

The 34-year-old victim, Ashley Walsh, had gone for a drink with his friends Aaron Evitt and Gerard McGlacken.

Then, following a row at McGlacken's flat in Collyhurst, Evitt hit Mr Walsh over the head with a hammer, on 7 January.

Cocaine-fuelled McGlacken, 45, admitted stabbing Mr Walsh, and then brutally dismembering him before stuffing his remains in bin bags and transferring them to a nearby park in four suitcases.

Mr Walsh was reported missing by his family.

Manchester Crown Court heard his remains were only discovered after Evitt broke down in custody and told police: “It’s gone on too long. You're going to need a van. I need to show you where he is."

He led officers to Sand Hills park in Collyhurst, a five minute walk away from McGlacken's flat, the scene of the murder.

A pathologist examined Mr Walsh's remains following the discovery.

A post-mortem examination found that Mr Walsh had been ‘dismembered through the neck, central torso, both upper arms close to the shoulders, both upper thighs, and his left lower leg'.

Suspicions were raised about Evitt and McGlacken after they were seen on CCTV with Mr Walsh's dog Duke, as the pair were said to be 'inseparable'.

The two cousins were arrested and both charged with murder and both pleaded guilty to preventing a lawful burial but denied murder.

Evitt told jurors that a fight had broken out in McGlacken's flat after Mr Walsh told Evitt that he'd slept with his ex-girlfriend.

He said the pair traded punches and claimed that Mr Walsh hit him with a hammer.

Evitt said he had punched Mr Walsh, and then armed himself with the hammer and hit him over the head with it causing him to collapse.

Evitt, who was 'very drunk', said he blacked out. He claimed that when he woke up Mr Walsh was no longer there.

At trial, McGlacken admitted ‘decapitating and dismembering’ Mr Walsh. He also admitted stabbing him but claimed he thought Mr Walsh was already dead when he knifed him.

Ashley Walsh's remains were found in suitcases.

Asked why he dismembered the body, McGlacken, who referred to Evitt as his nephew, said: “To dispose of it. I needed to get rid of it to protect my nephew."

He explained the gruesome details of how he'd 'chopped up' Mr Walsh's body using a samurai sword, kitchen knives, a hammer and an electric saw.

Aaron Evitt and his cousin Gerard McGlacken, now both face life sentences.

Evitt, of Brentnor Road, Moston, and McGlacken, of Kintore Walk, Collyhurst were both unanimously convicted of murder. They will be sentenced tomorrow.Members of Mr Walsh's family wore purple jumpers in his memory as the verdicts were delivered.

