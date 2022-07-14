Four people have been charged with murder after the death of a man in Blackpool.

Mark Gibson, 52, was stabbed on Carshalton Road in Blackpool on Monday.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Detectives have now charged four people with murder.

Stephanie Steele, 38, of Gorton Street, Blackpool.

Stephen Pugh, 40, of Chapel Street, Blackpool.

Tina Walton, 43, of Boothroyden, Blackpool.

Shaun Neil, 42, of Boothroyden, Blackpool.

They are due before Blackpool Magistrates' Court on Thursday 14 July.

Mark Gibson was attacked on Carshalton Road, Blackpool. Credit: Google Maps

A further two people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

A 33-year-old man from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of murder, with a 53-year-old man, also from Blackpool, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both are in custody.Det Ch Insp Jane Webb, of Lancashire Police, said: "We have charged a number of people following the death of Mark Gibson. "A further two people are also now in custody in connection with the investigation into his death."Our thoughts remain with Mr Gibson's family at this time. They are being supported by police."I would also like to place on record the tremendous response we have had from the local community during the course of our enquiries. Residents have provided excellent support, allowing officers to work quickly and diligently as we investigate Mr Gibson's murder."