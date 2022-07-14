A family have paid tribute to a woman with a 'fabulous smile' who died after a bus crashed into pedestrians at a bus stop in Manchester.

Joyce Bacon, from Droylsden was returning home with her husband on Sunday, 10 July at around 9:25pm when the collision happened near Piccadilly Gardens.

Despite the emergency services best efforts, 60-year-old Joyce died at the scene.

Police say initial enquiries found that the double decker bus collided with three pedestrians Credit: MEN

Joyce’s husband Ian has paid tribute to his wife: “Joyce was a loving mother, sister and wife.

"Joyce was always busy and she loved to take care of people. She was very generous by nature just like her mother. She won over people instantly with her fabulous smile.

“We will all miss her so much, especially me!"

Ian continued: “I would like to thank the emergency services who fought to save Joyce and supported all of us who were involved in this terrible incident.

“Those who had the pleasure of meeting Joyce are devastated by our loss and we therefore ask for privacy at this time to allow us to grieve.”

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and officers continue to appeal for any information.

Investigators are particularly interested in hearing from anyone with dash or helmet cam footage of the collision.Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.