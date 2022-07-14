Play Brightcove video

Report from our Isle of Man reporter Joshua Stokes

A man is in hospital man after being stabbed on the Isle of Man.

Officers were called to Groves Road, Douglas, in the early hours of Wednesday 13 July after reports of a serious assault.

The Isle of Man Constabulary say a young man was stabbed in the stomach.

Groves Road was closed for around 10 hours due to the incident

He remains in hospital where he is being treated for his injuries which officers say are believed not to be life-threatening.A number of individuals have been arrested and the investigation of this incident is still continuing.

Police believe this was an "isolated incident due to a dispute between those concerned".

Officers say they are aware that social media footage is circulating of the incident and urging any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact DC 170 SMITH on 631212 or call Isle of Man CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.