Report by ITV Granada Entertainment Correspondent Caroline Whitmore.

As festival-goers return to the fields, sign language interpreters are working hard to make the experience as inclusive as possible for those living with hearing impairments.

Lytham Festival, which is celebrating winning an award for accessibility, has gone above and beyond to provide access and facilities for people with disabilities.

The 10-day festival, which wrapped up on Sunday 10 July, saw internationally-known headliners such as Diana Ross and Lewis Capaldi perform on Lytham Green.

But it is safe to say, for many, the true stars were the sign language interpreters.

Deaf or partially deaf music fans might not be able to hear songs clearly, but they can feel the vibrations from the music.

Tony Redshaw has been practicing British Sign Language (BSL) for more than two decades and says he does it to give the hearing impaired the same experience as everyone else.

He said: "What we like to do is convey all the information the artists gave, the songs and the speeches. But we like to give a bit of the feel for the rhythm, the emotion.

"So we're trying to do as much as we can so that deaf people get the same experience hearing people do. It's a way to test people's needs and access and all the hearing."

Sarah Gardner, who also signs with Tony at the front of the crowd, explains how she is not daunted by the thousands of people watching her.

She said: "We prepare as much as possible beforehand because as Tony said, we want to ensure that deaf people have full access to all the information.

"We get really good feedback across the board from deaf people, from hard of hearing people and hearing people as well."

Deaf fans recently praised the singer Adele after she used sign language interpreters at her latest comeback gigs, saying it was important that everyone could enjoy her show.

And it is not just artists who are bringing more awareness to the deaf community.

The actor Rose Ayling-Ellis made history as the first deaf contestant on Strictly Come Dancing and Tasha Ghouri the first on Love Island.

In April 2022, the MP Rosie Cooper fronted a campaign to give BSL legal recognition in England, Scotland and Wales - and the bill was passed in parliament.

Tasha Ghouri is the first deaf contestant on Love Island. Credit: ITV

Speaking about winning an accessibility award, co- founder of Lytham Festival, Peter Taylor said: "We have been recognising that disability isn't just somebody that is in a wheelchair.

"Whilst that is really important, it is providing facilities for customers that might have a disability that isn't visible. We've been recognised because we're flexible.

"You have to request a BSL interpreter. But now we just put them on as a standard."

