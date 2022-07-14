Play Brightcove video

A long-awaited new hospital in Liverpool will finally open in September - five years after it was initially supposed to welcome patients.

Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (LUHFT) confirmed its move to the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital will begin on 28 September 2022.

It comes after a critical milestone in the project was reached as the Trust took partial possession of the building from construction partners Laing O’Rourke on 11 July.

Royal Liverpool Hospital Credit: Royal Liverpool Hospital

But, a report into the completion of the new Royal Liverpool Hospital after the collapse of Carillion said work was five years behind schedule and well over budget.

The 646-bed hospital is now predicted to cost over £1 billion to build and run, compared with the original £746 million, according to the National Audit Office (NAO).

Hospital managers take keys to new building from Andy Thomson, Project Director at building firm Laing O’Rourke Credit: Royal Liverpool Hospital

It is an important step forward which allows the Trust to start the final phase of work to prepare for moving patients and staff across to the new hospital.

The Trust will begin its 24-day move plan that will see staff, patients and services move across to the new building in a phased approach, with the move complete by 21 October 2022.

James Sumner, Chief Executive at LUHFT, said: "The new hospital marks the beginning of a new era of healthcare in the city, when the people of Liverpool will finally have the hospital and facilities that they deserve."