A man accused of smuggling people across the Channel in small boats has been arrested in Manchester.

Iranian-born UK national Kaiwan Poore is facing extradition after being detained at the airport on Wednesday, 13 July, before his flight to Turkey.

The 37-year-old was wanted by the National Crime Agency (NCA), who were working with French police to find him.

Poore is accused by French prosecutors of being part of an organised crime gang who illegally transport migrants across the Channel in boats.

An estimated 1,200 lifejackets were seized during the operation. Credit: NCA

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 14 July, for extradition proceedings.

Poore is thought to have arrived in the UK from Germany a day before a slew of raids took place across Europe.

Around 40 people were arrested as part of the biggest international police operation of its kind.

An estimated 1,200 lifejackets, close to 150 boats and 50 engines, several thousand euros in cash, firearms and drugs were seized.

A number of boat engines were also found during the raids across Europe. Credit: NCA

Two men - aged 26 and 22 - were detained in London on suspicion of conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

The major probe began with the arrest of a suspected people-smuggling “kingpin” in the capital in May 2022.

Iranian Hewa Rahimpur, who was living in Ilford, east London, is accused of being a leading figure in a network organising human trafficking via small boats.

The 29-year-old is wanted by authorities in Belgium and faces extradition from the UK. He is next due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

NCA deputy director Jacque Beer said: “Our work to curtail the activities of these gangs continues, and working with our European partners we are determined to do all we can to disrupt them and bring them to justice.”

