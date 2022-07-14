Play Brightcove video

This is the moment young Joseph stole the show with his impressive moves.

A video of a six-year-old boy from Huyton dancing at an Ed Sheeran gig not only went viral on the internet - it also impressed the star himself!

Young Joseph Nicol was filmed throwing some amazing shapes in the crowd with Sheeran's set going on in the background at the Etihad Stadium.

A large space opened up around the schoolboy, with several fans - and security guards - turning their back on the stage to watch and join in as he danced to Ed's hit-song, Shivers.

A video taken by his mum shows him spinning on the floor, hopping in the air, doing the stanky leg, breakdancing and flossing in the crowd.

After the gig, there was even official recognition from the Shape of You singer himself.

His team tweeted from the official Ed Sheeran HQ page on Twitter: "Think it's about time Ed gets a backup dancer."

Sheeran is currently on a world tour with his latest album, playing four sell-out nights at the Etihad Stadium in front of tens of thousands of people.

